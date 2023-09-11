The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face their first major test of the season on Monday Night Football when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers, who spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, is facing Buffalo for just the sixth time in his career and fifth as a starter. The Bills are coming off their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and fifth in six years after winning the AFC East with a 13-3 record. The Jets missed the playoffs for the 12th season in a row after going 7-10, fourth in the AFC East.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are two-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Bills vs. Jets spread: Bills -2

Bills vs. Jets over/under: 44.5 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Buffalo -129, New York Jets +110

BUF: Bills have hit the first quarter over in 15 of their last 21 games

NYJ: Jets have scored last in 12 of their last 17 games

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen has played well under the spotlight of Monday Night Football. In his past five starts on MNF, he has passed for 1,510 yards (302 per game) with 16 touchdowns with one interception and a 119.7 rating. He had three rushing touchdowns in two games against the Jets last season. Allen had a solid season a year ago, completing 359 of 567 passes (63.3%) for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was intercepted 14 times, but had a rating of 96.6.

On defense, defensive end Greg Rousseau has made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. He tied for the team lead with a career-high eight sacks in 13 games in 2022. In a 20-12 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 11, he had two sacks and a forced fumble. He finished the year with 37 tackles, including 27 solo, with four pass breakups. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jets can cover

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has passed for over 59,000 yards in his career with 475 touchdowns, was acquired this offseason from Green Bay. Rodgers is coming off a solid 2022 campaign with the Packers in which he completed 350 of 542 passes (64.6%) for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was intercepted 12 times and had a rating of 91.1. He threw two or more touchdown passes in nine games, including three in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13.

One of Rodgers' top targets is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He was named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after leading all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 receiving yards, both rookie franchise-records. He has fared well against Buffalo's defense, registering 75 or more receiving yards against the Bills in both games last year. He had 90-plus receiving yards in four of the final five Jets home games. See which team to pick here.

