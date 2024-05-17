The Chicago Bears have plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 NFL season. Having a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams in his rookie season helps; it makes Chicago appointment television every week.

Williams is looking to end the franchise drought of cursed quarterbacks. Remember, no Bears quarterback has thrown for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season. Williams has a chance to accomplish this with his trio of wide receivers in rookie Rome Odunze and veterans Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore. The Bears offense will be intriguing to watch develop throughout the season, along with the growth of Williams at quarterback.

Oh, and the defense is pretty solid, too.

Full 2024 Bears schedule

*All times Eastern

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs. Titans Sept. 8 1 p.m. Fox 2 at Texans Sept. 15 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Colts Sept. 22 1 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Rams Sept. 29 1 p.m. Fox 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 6 1 p.m. Fox 6 vs. Jaguars (London) Oct. 13 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE 8 at Commanders Oct. 27 1 p.m. CBS 9 at Cardinals Nov. 3 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 vs. Patriots Nov. 10 1 p.m. Fox 11 vs. Packers Nov. 17 1 p.m. Fox 12 vs. Vikings Nov. 24 1 p.m. Fox 13 at Lions (Thanksgiving) Nov. 28 12:30 p.m. CBS 14 at 49ers Dec. 8 4:25 p.m. Fox 15 at Vikings Dec. 16 8 p.m. ABC 16 vs. Lions Dec. 22 1 p.m. Fox 17 vs. Seahawks Dec. 26 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 at Packers TBD TBD TBD

Key schedule observations

First nine games are all against non-division opponents, the longest stretch in franchise history before facing a division opponent.



Three straight road games from Weeks 11-13, one of four NFL teams to have three straight road games.

Open the season against three straight AFC teams for the first time since 1999.

Play the Lions on Thanksgiving for the fourth time in seven years, part of playing three separate divisional opponents in a 12-day stretch. The first time the franchise has done this since the merger.

Play their season finale against the Packers for the second straight year, the first time in franchise history that has happened.



Not scheduled to play the Packers in prime time for the first time since 2006.

Five must-see games

5. vs. Titans (Week 1): Caleb Williams makes his debut as the Bears' franchise quarterback, sparking a new era in Chicago. Rome Odunze is another reason for this franchise to be excited as well, as Williams gets to throw to Odunze, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

4. at Commanders (Week 8): Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will face off for the first time, as the top two draft picks (both quarterbacks) meet up for the sixth time in NFL history.

3. at 49ers (Week 14): The Bears get a 10-day layoff before facing the defending NFC champions in a late-afternoon showdown. This will be a good test to see where the young Bears stack up against the NFC's best.

2. at Texans (Week 2): Caleb Williams vs. C.J. Stroud on "Sunday Night Football" in the second game of the season? This is a fun early season showdown between two young quarterbacks.

1. at Lions (Week 13): The early afternoon Thanksgiving showdown in Detroit is always a fun one, especially since Williams and the Bears square off against the NFC North champions for the first time this season. Williams has a chance to make a statement on the national stage, the fourth time the Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving over the last seven years.

Game-by-game predictions

Here is a quick game-by-game prediction with short Caleb Williams-themed reasoning behind the prediction: