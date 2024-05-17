The Chicago Bears have plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 NFL season. Having a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams in his rookie season helps; it makes Chicago appointment television every week.
Williams is looking to end the franchise drought of cursed quarterbacks. Remember, no Bears quarterback has thrown for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season. Williams has a chance to accomplish this with his trio of wide receivers in rookie Rome Odunze and veterans Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore. The Bears offense will be intriguing to watch develop throughout the season, along with the growth of Williams at quarterback.
Oh, and the defense is pretty solid, too.
Full 2024 Bears schedule
*All times Eastern
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
1
vs. Titans
Sept. 8
1 p.m.
Fox
2
at Texans
Sept. 15
8:20 p.m.
NBC
3
at Colts
Sept. 22
1 p.m.
CBS
4
vs. Rams
Sept. 29
1 p.m.
Fox
5
vs. Panthers
Oct. 6
1 p.m.
Fox
6
vs. Jaguars (London)
Oct. 13
9:30 a.m.
NFL Network
7
BYE
8
at Commanders
Oct. 27
1 p.m.
CBS
9
at Cardinals
Nov. 3
4:05 p.m.
CBS
10
vs. Patriots
Nov. 10
1 p.m.
Fox
11
vs. Packers
Nov. 17
1 p.m.
Fox
12
vs. Vikings
Nov. 24
1 p.m.
Fox
13
at Lions (Thanksgiving)
Nov. 28
12:30 p.m.
CBS
14
at 49ers
Dec. 8
4:25 p.m.
Fox
15
at Vikings
Dec. 16
8 p.m.
ABC
16
vs. Lions
Dec. 22
1 p.m.
Fox
17
vs. Seahawks
Dec. 26
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video
18
at Packers
TBD
TBD
TBD
Key schedule observations
- First nine games are all against non-division opponents, the longest stretch in franchise history before facing a division opponent.
- Three straight road games from Weeks 11-13, one of four NFL teams to have three straight road games.
- Open the season against three straight AFC teams for the first time since 1999.
- Play the Lions on Thanksgiving for the fourth time in seven years, part of playing three separate divisional opponents in a 12-day stretch. The first time the franchise has done this since the merger.
- Play their season finale against the Packers for the second straight year, the first time in franchise history that has happened.
- Not scheduled to play the Packers in prime time for the first time since 2006.
Five must-see games
5. vs. Titans (Week 1): Caleb Williams makes his debut as the Bears' franchise quarterback, sparking a new era in Chicago. Rome Odunze is another reason for this franchise to be excited as well, as Williams gets to throw to Odunze, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.
4. at Commanders (Week 8): Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will face off for the first time, as the top two draft picks (both quarterbacks) meet up for the sixth time in NFL history.
3. at 49ers (Week 14): The Bears get a 10-day layoff before facing the defending NFC champions in a late-afternoon showdown. This will be a good test to see where the young Bears stack up against the NFC's best.
2. at Texans (Week 2): Caleb Williams vs. C.J. Stroud on "Sunday Night Football" in the second game of the season? This is a fun early season showdown between two young quarterbacks.
1. at Lions (Week 13): The early afternoon Thanksgiving showdown in Detroit is always a fun one, especially since Williams and the Bears square off against the NFC North champions for the first time this season. Williams has a chance to make a statement on the national stage, the fourth time the Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving over the last seven years.
Game-by-game predictions
Here is a quick game-by-game prediction with short Caleb Williams-themed reasoning behind the prediction:
- Week 1 (vs. Titans): Win -- Williams has a big day against a revamped Titans team, gives Chicago fans hope for the future. (1-0)
- Week 2 (at Texans): Loss -- Beating Houston on the road is tough for a young team. This is a huge early season test. (1-1)
- Week 3 (at Colts): Loss -- Colts defense will test Williams, who will face a lot of pressure. Will need to make plays outside the pocket. (1-2)
- Week 4 (vs. Rams): Loss -- Williams should throw for a lot of yards in this one, but can Bears defense contain Kyren Williams? (1-3)
- Week 5 (vs. Panthers): Win -- No reason the Bears offense shouldn't score 30+ in this one. (2-3)
- Week 6 (vs. Jaguars): Loss -- Jaguars are more prepared to play overseas. Williams will be pressured a lot again. (2-4)
- Week 8 (at Commanders): Win -- Williams has something to prove against Jaylen Daniels, making plays to Odunze against a work-in-progress Commanders secondary. (3-4)
- Week 9 (at Cardinals): Win -- The Bears get some momentum against another defense their offense should score a lot of points against. (4-4)
- Week 10 (vs. Patriots): Win -- Williams gets the better of Drake Maye in what is expected to be a long season for the Patriots. (5-4)
- Week 11 (vs. Packers): Loss -- Packers will have a lot of film on Williams at this point. He'll play well, but defense has off day against Jordan Love. (5-5)
- Week 12 (vs. Vikings): Win -- Williams gets the best of another aggressive defense in Minnesota. He'll outplay J.J. McCarthy, too. (6-5).
- Week 13 (at Lions): Loss -- Lions will be making statement on Thanksgiving. Williams will look to make his mark in a shootout. (6-6).
- Week 14 (at 49ers): Loss -- Bears just aren't on 49ers level yet, even with 10 days off. (6-7)
- Week 15 (at Vikings): Win -- In a game the Bears need, Williams shows why the future is in good hands. (7-7)
- Week 16 (vs. Lions): Loss -- On a cold day in Chicago, the Lions flex their muscle as one of the NFC's best. (7-8)
- Week 17 (vs. Seahawks): Win -- Williams has a huge day against a Seahawks secondary as the Bears stay in the playoff hunt. (8-8).
- Week 18 (at Packers): Loss -- Needing a win, Packers continue their dominance of the Bears. (8-9).