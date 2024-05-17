New York Giants season ticket holders are getting a pretty special gift ahead of the franchise's centennial season. These loyal fans will receive gift boxes from the Giants that will include replica championship rings from each of New York's Super Bowl wins, via ESPN.

The Giants won the Super Bowl at the end of the 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011 seasons. While each ring is unique, New York's 2007 ring is especially unique in that it represents the Giants' win over the previously undefeated Patriots, which is considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

New York's 1990 ring is also unique in that it represents the smallest margin of victory in Super Bowl history. Big underdogs going into the game, the Giants managed to record a 20-19 win over the Buffalo Bills by controlling the clock for a Super Bowl-record 40 minutes, 33 seconds. The Giants leaned heavily on 34-year-old running back Ottis Anderson, who became the oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Giants are rolling out the red carpet for their 100th season. The team also recently revealed a "Century Red" uniform, a homage to the jersey the team wore way back in the early 1930s. Big Blue plans to wear the "Century Red" uniform for two games.