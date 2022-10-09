Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look for their fourth win of the season in Week 5 as they welcome Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills are coming off of a well-deserved victory in Week 4, scoring 13 unanswered second-half points to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. Meanwhile, the Steelers continue to struggle late in games and gave up 14 fourth-quarter points in Week 4 before falling 24-20 to the New York Jets. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 14-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the spread. Pittsburgh has struggled mightily on offense so far this season, so all eyes will be on how Kenny Pickett performs in his first career start opposite Josh Allen. Part of Pittsburgh's early-season struggles has come from fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky not being able to get the ball into the endzone and making too many costly mistakes along the way.

It hasn't helped matters that the Steelers have also given up more than 10 fourth-quarter points in two straight weeks, a trend the Bills offense could easily exploit. If Pittsburgh continues to struggle on both sides of the ball, Buffalo will have no trouble covering the spread and getting the win.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS