At the end of the 2020 offseason, optimism was beaming out of South Florida after the Dolphins were able to select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick at the draft. Fast-forward a year later and some folks may be throwing the word "cautious" in front of that optimistic view of their young signal-caller. There's also even a select bunch that's ready to slap the bust tag on Tagovailoa following a so-so rookie campaign.

With Tagovailoa not coming out gangbusters and flashing his potential like his classmates Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert did last season, the argument has been made for Miami to possibly explore trading him. When you pair Tagovailoa alongside the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, that's the type of package that could potentially land you either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, who are two quarterbacks that seem to be looking for a trade out of their current clubs.

Despite all that chatter from various talking heads, that initial optimism surrounding Tagovailoa appears to be holding true within the Dolphins organization. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores noted he's looking forward to seeing what steps his young quarterback will make heading into Year 2.

"I'm excited about Tua in this upcoming season," said Flores, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "You think about his situation last year coming off the hip, kind of threw him in the fire … but he started nine games. I thought he made a lot of improvement really throughout the course of the season. Had some ups, had some downs, like all the rookies and like any rookie. But I'm really excited about that Year 1 to Year 2 jump, being more comfortable even down here in South Florida."

The 23-year-old started the year as QB2 behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as he continued to recover from a gruesome injury he suffered during his collegiate days at Alabama. However, he eventually took the starting reins beginning in Week 7. Tagovailoa started nine games throughout the year and owned a 6-3 record over that stretch, but at times it felt like the offense was better performing under the stewardship of Fitzpatrick. That led to a bullpen-type approach by Flores toward the latter half of the year where Fitzpatrick was sometimes thrust into action to try and clinch a win for Miami.

While that proved to be successful at times throughout the year, it also didn't boost the confidence surrounding what Tagovailoa may ultimately become, which has only stoked the flames on potentially moving on after just one season. Still, it doesn't appear like Flores will be entertaining any quarterback talk outside of Tagovailoa. He was directly asked about the Deshaun Watson rumors and dismissed them out of hand.

"My reaction is, I'm excited to work with Tua. … That's where my interests are. That's where my excitement is," Flores said when asked about a potential pursuit of Watson.

"So, I think he's again like I said I think he's a talented player. We here believe in developing players at all positions. I think with an offseason, with some [offseason training activities] with more reps, more repetitions like any player, they develop and get and get better. And I think he feels the same way."

Over his rookie season, Tagovailoa completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five picks.