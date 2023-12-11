The Kansas City Chiefs came out on the losing end against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in controversial fashion. Following Sunday's contest, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, weighed in on the way the game ended.

In a post on her Instagram story, Mahomes shared a video of a referee with the caption "MVP."

Late in Sunday's game, the Chiefs thought they had the game-winning touchdown after Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a long completion. Following the catch, Kelce lateraled the ball to teammate Kadarius Toney for what may have ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

However, a flag was thrown after the officials ruled that Toney was lined up offside on the play. Following the Chiefs failing to score and turning the ball over on downs, the star quarterback began screaming at an official after slamming his helmet on the sideline.

"Lost for words, man, it's tough to swallow," Mahomes said following the loss. "I've played seven years [and] never had offensive offside called. That's elementary school [stuff] we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough.

"Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football," he added.

With the loss, the Chiefs are two full games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's top seed. In addition, the Chiefs now lead the Denver Broncos by just one game in the AFC West.