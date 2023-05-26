One of the more lucrative free agent signings this offseason came in Denver when the Broncos gave right tackle Mike McGlinchey a five-year, $87.5 million contract. He'll now be paid to protect his new quarterback Russell Wilson, a guy he admitted he "couldn't stand" when they were duking it out in the NFC West as he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Wilson was still with the Seattle Seahawks.

"For the longest time, I really couldn't stand Russell because of how many times he beat us," said McGlinchey, via NFL.com.

McGlinchey's Niners were just 4-17 all-time against Wilson, so it makes sense that there was some prior disdain toward him. However, now that the two are on the same sideline in Denver and McGlinchey gets to see Wilson up close, he's pretty impressed with his new QB.

"To be in the locker room with him and to be able to be in the huddle with him now has been awesome," he said. "Russ, first and foremost, he's a workhorse. There's nobody in the building that works harder than him. He's addicted to this game and is addicted to trying to be great. That rubs off on a lot of people. And there's a reason that he's had the success in this league that he's had. I'm excited for what we can all do together, because I think with coach (Payton), with Russ, with the talent we have on this team, I think we have a really good shot to help Russ get to even higher heights than he's been."

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3524 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

Wilson's first season in Denver was a forgetful one. After the club pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, expectations were that he'd be able to help the organization ascend to a championship contender. Instead, the Broncos' season went sideways. The team went 5-12 and finished last in the AFC West, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired, and Wilson's numbers left much to be desired.

Part of the reason Wilson struggled as much as he did was due to poor play along the offensive line. Denver's line ranked 30th in the NFL in pass protection (per Football Outsiders) and Wilson was sacked an NFL-high 55 times. With McGlinchey in the fold and Sean Payton now installed as head coach, Wilson will have an opportunity at a major bounce-back in 2023.