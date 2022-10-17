Russell Wilson will get inducted into the Broncos vs. Chargers rivalry when Denver travels to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football. Wilson (shoulder) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) are playing through injuries, and their production has taken a hit. Wilson has the same number of touchdowns (three) as interceptions over his last four games, while Herbert tossed six touchdowns through Week 2, but has just four since then. Thus, the passing touchdowns prop is likely to be the focus of many bettors' MNF NFL player props.

Both quarterbacks have a bar of 1.5 passing touchdowns in Caesars Sportsbook's latest NFL prop bets. Will the QB injuries lead to a run-heavy game, which makes the Unders attractive in NFL prop picks? Before making any NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Chargers vs. Broncos NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a 22-10 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Broncos

After simulating Broncos vs. Chargers 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert goes Under 264.5 passing yards. Besides Herbert's own ailments, the Chargers are also dealing with an injury to wide receiver Keenan Allen which has had him sidelined since Week 1. While the Chargers have been able to survive thus far without their No. 1 receiver, they've also yet to face a pass defense as talented as the Broncos.

The Broncos have allowed the fewest passing yards, second fewest passing TDs, and they have the fifth-most sacks in the NFL. No quarterback has gone over 251 yards against Denver, which also has the rest advantage after having played last Thursday. Herbert had his fewest passing yards of the season last week (228 yards), and the model calls for him to produce 260 yards through the air. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Broncos

In addition, the model says another star obliterates his yardage total. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Broncos vs. Chargers prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Chargers vs. Broncos prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Broncos vs. Chargers props, all from the model that's up almost $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.