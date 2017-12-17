Browns coach Hue Jackson may not survive shakeup in the front office after all
Though owner Jimmy Haslam said Jackson is safe for 2018, new GM John Dorsey may decide otherwise
Despite proclamations from owner Jimmy Haslam that head coach Hue Jackson will be coaching the Browns in 2018, league sources said new GM John Dorsey may advise otherwise after the season.
Dorsey made it clear in remarks this week exactly what he thought of the talent evaluation and development that was going on in the Browns' former front-office regime, and several execs around the league who know Dorsey well expect him to recommend significant changes to Haslam by next month, if not sooner. The analytics department, headed by former baseball executive Paul DePodesta, could be in for a shakeup.
Dorsey is watching everything going on in the organization with a close eye in the final quarter of the season as he gets a handle on how many new faces must be added to the mix in the offseason to get this franchise finally turned around.
Jackson has won just one game in two years on the job, and with a critical decision looming on drafting a quarterback with the first overall pick, sources said Dorsey has not ruled out coaching changes. It is hardly unprecedented for Haslam to have issued a public vote of confidence, only to change his mind later, and an 0-16 finish would be difficult for even the most accomplished head coach to survive.
-
Falcons edge Bucs in unimpressive win
The Falcons are on the cusp of a playoff berth, even though they don't look like a playoff-caliber...
-
Playoff Picture: Falcons snuff out Pack
Week 15 provided a lot of clarity to the NFL postseason
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Evans jumps over two Falcons for TD
Evans leaped over the top of two defenders to haul in a 42-yard touchdown
-
Freeman fumble is a Fantasy nightmare
Levine Toilolo recovered Freeman's fumble in the end zone; Freeman is awarded no points
-
Matthews: Titans should go no-huddle
The Titans haven't been great in the no-huddle this year, but they haven't been good offensively...
Add a Comment