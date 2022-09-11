Four years after becoming the No. 1 overall pick and the face of the Cleveland Browns franchise, Baker Mayfield will face his former squad in his debut with the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was traded from Cleveland to Carolina in early July and beat out incumbent Sam Darnold for the starting gig. The man who is replacing him as the Browns' starting QB, Jacoby Brissett, is filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Panthers vs. Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists Carolina as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under for total points is 42.5.

How to watch Browns vs. Panthers

Browns vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Browns vs. Panthers time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Panthers TV: CBS

Browns vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Panthers vs. Browns, the model is backing Cleveland to cover as 1.5-point underdogs. Even with Brissett filling in for Watson, the Browns have the more talented roster and a dominating rushing attack. Nick Chubb is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl season, and the former Georgia back has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his four NFL seasons. Backups Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson nearly combined for 1,000 yards on their own last year, and as a team, Cleveland led the NFL with 5.1 yards per carry.

Failing to stop the run was a huge reason why Carolina went 5-12 last year, as the team posted a 5-1 record when keeping its opponent under 85 yards rushing compared to 0-11 when an opponent ran for at least 85 rushing yards. Chubb, alone, averaged 89.9 rushing yards a year ago, and the model projects the team to run for over 130 yards on Sunday.

From there, Cleveland's ferocious pass rush, led by two-time All-Pro Myles Garrett, will harass Mayfield into mistakes. The model projects the Browns' defense to get multiple sacks and also force at least one turnover out of Mayfield. Cleveland covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations, and the model also projects the Over (42.5) to hit over 50 percent of the time.

