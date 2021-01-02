Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-3; Cleveland 10-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cleveland Browns are heading back home. Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It looks like Cleveland must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive this past Sunday. They came up short against the New York Jets, falling 23-16. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball twice with only 5.38 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 28-24 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 342 yards on 49 attempts. Roethlisberger had some trouble finding his footing against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Pittsburgh's victory brought them up to 12-3 while Cleveland's loss pulled them down to 10-5. The Steelers have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC. The Browns are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so they need to walk away with a win this week.

Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-7 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh in the teams' previous meeting in October. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a big 10-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Pittsburgh have won nine out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.