Two teams that have never won the Super Bowl will meet on Super Wild Card Weekend when the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Both teams enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence after finishing the regular season on a high note. The Browns enter the 2024 NFL playoff bracket having won four of their last five games, while the Texans are 3-1 in their last four games. Houston's lone loss during that stretch was a 36-22 setback at home against the Browns on Christmas Eve.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. NRG Stadium in Houston. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Texans odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44.5. Before locking in any Texans vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Browns vs. Texans spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Texans over/under: 44.5 points

Browns vs. Texans money line: Browns -132, Texans +112

CLE: Browns are 10-6 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 9-7 against the spread this season

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns are led by their dominant defense and they're giving up just 270.2 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. Cleveland's secondary has been the beneficiary of a disruptive defensive line, holding opponents to 164.7 passing yards per game. Defensive end Myles Garrett wreaks havoc on a consistent basis and he's racked up 13 sacks this season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is another playmaker that can change the outcome of a game. He has 3.5 sacks on the season and he's recorded 20 tackles for loss and two interceptions. For the season, Owusu-Koramoah has racked up 101 total tackles, while cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. leads the Browns with four interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston's offense is led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished the regular season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Stroud has been sensational at home in his rookie campaign, throwing two or more touchdown passes in six of his eight games at NRG Stadium. Stroud has eclipsed 264 passing yards in six of his last eight games, which includes throwing for more than 300 yards four times during that stretch.

Running back Devin Singletary has also been effective for the Texans down the stretch. The veteran tailback has been heavily featured in Houston's offensive gameplan in recent weeks, recording 13 or more carries in four of his last five games. Singletary averaged 4.9 yards per carry in Houston's loss against the Browns and averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in five of his last six contests overall. Singletary's effectiveness on the ground can slow down Cleveland's pass rush, which will give Stroud more time to find an open receiver down the field. See which team to pick here.

