The complete 2024 NFL schedule is out, and there are marquee matchups littered throughout. But what about marquee teams? The Miami Dolphins may be one of them, fresh off their second straight playoff appearance under head coach Mike McDaniel. With a star-studded offense led by former MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa, Miami is finally looking to make noise in the postseason, but the club will be up against other potential heavyweights in the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East.

How does the Dolphins' schedule help -- or hurt -- their cause? Below, you'll find a complete look at their 17-game season, with top matchups to watch and game-by-game predictions:

Full 2024 Dolphins schedule

*All times Eastern

Top five must-see Dolphins games

5. Week 9 at Bills: The Dolphins get their first taste of the AFC East rivals right out of the gate in Week 2, but this rematch could prove even more crucial at the halfway point of the division race, especially considering it'll require a trip to Buffalo in November.

4. Week 15 at Texans: Few clubs are poised to make a more substantial leap into true AFC contention than Houston, which will host this late-year affair. The battle between two young gunslingers in C.J. Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa could make this a shootout.

3. Week 13 at Packers: The cap on this year's Thanksgiving tripleheader, this isn't necessarily as important to the Dolphins' AFC standing thanks to the cross-conference foe, but going to Lambeau for a late-November prime-time game against Jordan Love and Co.? That could be a real test.

2. Week 18 at Jets: This may ultimately serve as a test of the Tua era, or at least its immediate future. In the final week of the regular season, against a presumably tough Jets team, out in the cold of New Jersey, the Dolphins may well be fighting for their playoff lives.

1. Week 16 vs. 49ers: It's Mike McDaniel against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. More than that, it's a matchup with the reigning NFC champions, who arguably still boast the best, most balanced roster in the NFL. Coming late in the year with playoffs potentially on the line, it'll be a priority watch.

Game-by-game predictions

Note: Opponents' projected over/under win totals courtesy of BetMGM.