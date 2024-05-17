The complete 2024 NFL schedule is out, and there are marquee matchups littered throughout. But what about marquee teams? The Miami Dolphins may be one of them, fresh off their second straight playoff appearance under head coach Mike McDaniel. With a star-studded offense led by former MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa, Miami is finally looking to make noise in the postseason, but the club will be up against other potential heavyweights in the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East.
How does the Dolphins' schedule help -- or hurt -- their cause? Below, you'll find a complete look at their 17-game season, with top matchups to watch and game-by-game predictions:
Full 2024 Dolphins schedule
*All times Eastern
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
1
Sept. 8
1 p.m.
CBS
2
vs. Buffalo Bills
Sept. 12
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video
3
Sept. 22
4:05 p.m.
CBS
4
vs. Tennessee Titans
Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
5
Oct. 6
1 p.m.
Fox
6
Bye
7
Oct. 20
1 p.m.
Fox
8
Oct. 27
1 p.m.
Fox
9
at Buffalo Bills
Nov. 3
1 p.m.
CBS
10
Nov. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
11
Nov. 17
1 p.m.
CBS
12
vs. New England Patriots
Nov. 24
1 p.m.
CBS
13
Nov. 28
8:20 p.m.
NBC
14
vs. New York Jets
Dec. 8
1 p.m.
CBS
15
Dec. 15
1 p.m.
CBS
16
Dec. 22
4:25 p.m.
CBS
17
Dec. 29
8:20 p.m.
NBC
18
at New York Jets
Jan. 4/5
TBD
TBD
Top five must-see Dolphins games
5. Week 9 at Bills: The Dolphins get their first taste of the AFC East rivals right out of the gate in Week 2, but this rematch could prove even more crucial at the halfway point of the division race, especially considering it'll require a trip to Buffalo in November.
4. Week 15 at Texans: Few clubs are poised to make a more substantial leap into true AFC contention than Houston, which will host this late-year affair. The battle between two young gunslingers in C.J. Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa could make this a shootout.
3. Week 13 at Packers: The cap on this year's Thanksgiving tripleheader, this isn't necessarily as important to the Dolphins' AFC standing thanks to the cross-conference foe, but going to Lambeau for a late-November prime-time game against Jordan Love and Co.? That could be a real test.
2. Week 18 at Jets: This may ultimately serve as a test of the Tua era, or at least its immediate future. In the final week of the regular season, against a presumably tough Jets team, out in the cold of New Jersey, the Dolphins may well be fighting for their playoff lives.
1. Week 16 vs. 49ers: It's Mike McDaniel against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. More than that, it's a matchup with the reigning NFC champions, who arguably still boast the best, most balanced roster in the NFL. Coming late in the year with playoffs potentially on the line, it'll be a priority watch.
Game-by-game predictions
Note: Opponents' projected over/under win totals courtesy of BetMGM.
- Week 1 vs. Jaguars (8.5): Trevor Lawrence is a tough out, but he may still be adjusting to his remade receiving corps here. Give it to the Dolphins in a close one. W (1-0)
- Week 2 vs. Bills (10.5): It's nice Miami gets to host this first rivalry matchup considering it's on a short week, but still, turning around to beat Josh Allen on Thursday is a tall task. L (1-1)
- Week 3 at Seahawks (7.5): Mike Macdonald has the smarts to draw up a feisty game plan for Seattle's defense, but Miami's weapons should still prove too explosive. W (2-1)
- Week 4 vs. Titans (6.5): Tennessee is an underrated candidate to explode after adding help for Will Levis, but with an extra day of rest for Monday, Miami has the edge. W (3-1)
- Week 5 at Patriots (5.5): Will Drake Maye be under center in New England by this point? Regardless, the Patriots probably don't have the weaponry to keep up. W (4-1)
- Week 6: Bye
- Week 7 at Colts (8.5): Anthony Richardson should be back for Indianapolis, but will he still be upright by midseason? We'll say so. But his aerial unpredictability could aid Miami. W (5-1)
- Week 8 vs. Cardinals (6.5): This is the peak point for Miami. Cruising coming off the bye, they should be able to feast on Jonathan Gannon's undermanned, still-rebuilding defense. W (6-1)
- Week 9 at Bills (10.5): Round 2, but this time it's in Buffalo, with the air getting colder. Don't discount a back-and-forth affair, but the Bills still have the better off-script quarterback. L (6-2)
- Week 10 at Rams (8.5): The Dolphins have an extra day of rest going into this Monday night clash, but they'll also be playing their second straight road game against Sean McVay's offense. L (6-3)
- Week 11 vs. Raiders (6.5): This feels like a potential letdown spot, especially if Las Vegas has the gutsy Gardner Minshew under center. But the Raiders secondary isn't ready. W (7-3)
- Week 12 vs. Patriots (5.5): It'll be a mild surprise if Maye isn't under center by now. Even so, Jerod Mayo's squad feels at least a year away from true competition. W (8-3)
- Week 13 at Packers (9.5): Thanksgiving Night is a big stage for Miami to prove it's as good as its record. But on the road, in the cold, on a short week, against Jordan Love? Look out. L (8-4)
- Week 14 vs. Jets (9.5): The first of two late-year showdowns with Gang Green, this is also the start of a brutal stretch. But a split with the rivals feels reasonable. W (9-4)
- Week 15 at Texans (9.5): Can Miami put up points? Sure. But so can C.J. Stroud and Co. This feels like a big spot for Stefon Diggs in Houston. L (9-5)
- Week 16 vs. 49ers (11.5): A tough draw, coming home to host the reigning NFC champs after a trip to Houston. Brock Purdy and the 49ers' run game could haunt Miami. L (9-6)
- Week 17 at Browns (8.5): "Sunday Night Football" should give the Dolphins a decent chance to rebound. Who knows if Deshaun Watson will even be under center? W (10-6)
- Week 18 at Jets (9.5): This could easily decide the division, or at least a wild-card spot. It's Miami's third road game in four weeks. In the cold. Against, presumably, Aaron Rodgers. L (10-7)