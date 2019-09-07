Browns vs. Titans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Last Season Records: Cleveland 7-8-1; Tennessee 9-7-0;

What to Know

Tennessee and Cleveland will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Tennessee was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the season with a winning record of 9-7. Meanwhile, Cleveland struggled last year, ending up 7-8-1.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans were second in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 30. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked second worst with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 20. The good news for Cleveland, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The Tennessee sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.00

Odds

The Browns are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Titans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Tennessee have won two out of their last three games against Cleveland.