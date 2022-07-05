Mike Evans has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL ever since he entered the league in 2014. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his eight NFL seasons, which is an NFL record, and has been a consistent presence on offense whether Tampa was going 2-14, or winning the Super Bowl.

Evans is already a Buccaneers legend. He is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (606), yards (9,301) and touchdowns (75). While it's almost certain Evans will end up in the Bucs' Ring of Honor one day, he's aiming for more. He wants to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"Yeah, of course," Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC2 when asked of his Hall of Fame potential. "I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible. But that's what I'm working for, you know, why not? I'm trying to be the best in the game right now, and ultimately one of the best to ever play, and I have the tools to do that, I've been blessed, I've been extremely favored and why not do it?"

It's impressive to consider what Evans has been able to accomplish before the age of 29, and he's someone with plenty of tread left on the tires -- especially when you consider that he gets at least one more season with the great Tom Brady. Last year he caught a career-high 14 touchdowns with Brady at quarterback.

Right now, it's about winning another Super Bowl for the Buccaneers. But where Evans is regarded among the best receivers to ever do it is something that's always in the back of his mind.