The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the NFL Playoffs for the second time in three seasons when the teams collide as part of 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. In the 2021 season, the Buccaneers got two touchdown passes from Tom Brady in a 31-15 victory over the Eagles in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers led 31-0 into the fourth quarter before Philadelphia scored two late touchdowns. The teams also played earlier this season, with the Eagles winning 25-11 in Week 3. The victory ended Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak in the head-to-head series.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks or NFL playoff predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -157, Tampa Bay +133

PHI: Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 11-6 against the spread this season

Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks:

Why the Eagles can cover

A.J. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league this season. The fifth-year wideout from Ole Miss had 1,456 receiving yards during the regular season, which was fifth-best in the league and second best in franchise history, behind his single-season record of 1,496 from last year. His 106 receptions ranked eighth in the NFL.

Brown and the rest of the Philadelphia offense will face a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled defending the pass. During the regular season the Buccaneers gave up 248.9 passing yards per game. Just three teams allowed more.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Mike Evans has been one of the best receivers in the league once again. The 30-year-old wideout is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions (13) and ranks ninth in receiving yards (1,255). For his efforts this season he earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in 10 years in the league.

Evans will square off against a Philadelphia defense that enters Monday's game in a major slump. Over their last six games, the Eagles are giving up 30.3 points per game, the second most in the league, behind only the Commanders. Philadelphia also is allowing 383.8 yards per game during that time, the third most in the NFL.

How to make Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks

The model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 43 total points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Buccaneers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.