Who's Playing

Seattle @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Seattle 6-3; Tampa Bay 4-5

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 this past Sunday. RB Kenneth Walker III was the offensive standout of the contest for Seattle, rushing for two TDs and 109 yards on 26 carries.

Seattle's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arizona's offensive line to sack QB Kyler Murray five times for a total loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was LB Uchenna Nwosu and his two sacks. Nwosu now has seven sacks through nine games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay was hampered by 93 penalty yards against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Tampa Bay had just enough and edged out Los Angeles 16-13. Having forecasted a close win for the Buccaneers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got one touchdown from QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay's victory came on a one-yard TD pass from Brady to TE Cade Otton with only 0:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Ryan Succop booted in three field goals, the longest a 50-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The wins brought Seattle up to 6-3 and Tampa Bay to 4-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 12 on the season. As for the Buccaneers, they come into the game boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena -- Munich,

Allianz Arena -- Munich, TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay and Seattle both have one win in their last two games.