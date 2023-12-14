Texans rookie phenom C.J. Stroud exited Sunday's game and did not return against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium due to what is now confirmed as a concussion, according to coach DeMeco Ryans. Stroud is now in concussion protocol, per Ryans. His timeline to return is not known.

As of Thursday, Stroud remains in protocol and has yet to practice ahead of their Week 15 game at the Tennessee Titans. His time at the Texans facility has been limited since the injury.

"As much as he can right now, he's still in the protocol so he hasn't been in the building too much," said backup quarterback Davis Mills via KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, when asked about how much Stroud has helped him prepare for a potential start this week. "C.J. has always been the guy who's going to be extremely generous and make sure his teammates are in the best spot they can be to go out and execute on gameday."

The rookie quarterback suffered the injury on a second-and-10 play from the Houston 25-yard line with just under seven minutes to play in regulation in the Texans' 30-6 loss. After completing a six-yard pass to wideout John Metchie III, Stroud was taken to the ground by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. After his body initially hit the turf, the back of Stroud's helmet smacked against the ground. Davis Mills came in to relieve Stroud, who was able to walk off under his own power before departing to the locker room.

"When it comes to the concussion or head injuries, we have to make sure we're protecting all of our guys. It's more about their long term health," Ryans said Monday, via Shaun Bijani.

Stroud led the NFL with 3,540 passing yards coming into Week 14 and was on pace for 5,015 yards, which would've been a rookie record. His six 300-yard passing games this season are tied with Andrew Luck for second-most by a rookie all-time and trailed only Justin Herbert (eight). Stroud's 3,631 yards in 2023 now rank as the second-most in the league behind Tua Tagovailoa's 3,697.