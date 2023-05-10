Tragedy struck the hometown of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Allen, Texas outlet mall on Saturday. Now, Murray is doing what he can to aid his community in its time of need.

Before beginning his college career, Murray played for Allen High School, and the star quarterback has given back to his community by donating a total of $25,000 to GoFundMe campaigns benefitting the families of the victims.

Murray donated $15,000 to a GoFundMe for William Cho, 6, whose parents and brother were killed in the shooting. He also donated $10,000 to a campaign benefitting all of the families victimized in the shooting.

After donating $25,000, Murray went on social media looking for more ways to help and inquired about funeral arrangements for the victims.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Murray sent condolences to his hometown and called for a stop to mass shootings in America.

"This is sickening," Murray tweeted. "Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s--t gonna stop?"

Murray was a three-time state champion at Allen High School and originally enrolled at Texas A&M as a five-star recruit. Murray eventually transferred to Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.