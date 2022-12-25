Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Arizona

Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-8; Arizona 4-10

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a holiday battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Tampa Bay will be hoping to build upon the 30-27 win they picked up against Arizona when they previously played in November of 2019.

The Buccaneers might have drawn first blood against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, but it was Cincinnati who got the last laugh. Tampa Bay came up short against Cincinnati, falling 34-23. Tampa Bay was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. WR Russell Gage put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, falling 24-15. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from RB James Conner, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Tampa Bay against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Cardinals can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arizona have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.