The Buffalo Bills have added another weapon for Josh Allen, as they are signing former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones. It's a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, which includes a $1.125 million signing bonus, per ESPN.

Valdes-Scantling spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowls in both campaigns. He had his worst NFL season in 2023 statistically, as he caught just 21 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown. He infamously dropped what could have been the game-winning touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, but did record a 62-yard outing vs. Buffalo in the divisional round and caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City saved $12 million on the cap by releasing him this offseason.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC • WR • #11 TAR 42 REC 21 REC YDs 315 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

The South Florida product was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2020 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Valdes-Scantling caught 33 passes for a career-high 690 yards and six touchdowns while leading the league in yards per reception with 20.9.

Valdes-Scantling is a deep-ball weapon, which is something that pairs well with the big-armed Allen. Buffalo lost its top-two wideouts this offseason, as the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and allowed Gabe Davis to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

The Bills' new wide receiving corps is headlined by Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, Chase Claypool and second-round pick Keon Coleman out of Florida State.