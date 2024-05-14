The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, teams are ready for what will be another busy offseason of preparation for 2024.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Post-NFL Draft

Early-to-mid May: Three-day rookie minicamp

Each team's rookie minicamp schedule is as follows:

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

May 15: NFL schedule release

We already know which teams will play each other (and where), thanks to the NFL's rotating schedule rules. We just don't yet know when those games will happen. We'll find out for sure on May 15.

May 20-22: Spring league meeting

Spring league meeting Late May to early June: Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps

The mandatory minicamp and OTA schedule for each team is as follows:

Team OTA offseason workouts Mandatory Minicamp Arizona Cardinals May 20-22, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Atlanta Falcons May 13-14, 16, 20-21, June 3-4, 6 June 10-12 Baltimore Ravens May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Buffalo Bills May 20-21, 23, 28-30, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Carolina Panthers May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Chicago Bears May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 Cincinnati Bengals May 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Cleveland Browns May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Dallas Cowboys May 21-23, 29-31 June 4-6 Denver Broncos May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Detroit Lions May 21-23, 29-31, June 10-12 June 4-6 Green Bay Packers May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Houston Texans May 20-21, 23, 29-31 June 4-6 Indianapolis Cots May 21-23, 29-31 June 4-6 Jacksonville Jaguars May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 10-12 Kansas City Chiefs May 20-22, 28-30, June 4-7 June 11-13 Las Vegas Raiders May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 11-13 Los Angeles Chargers May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 4-7 June 11-13 Los Angeles Rams May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 10-12 Miami Dolphins May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 Minnesota Vikings May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13 June 4-6 New England Patriots May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-6 June 11-13 New Orleans Saints May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 New York Giants May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 New York Jets May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Philadelphia Eagles May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31 June 4-6 Pittsburgh Steelers May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 San Francisco 49ers May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 Seattle Seahawks May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 21-23, 28-30, June 4-6 June 11-13 Tennessee Titans May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13 June 4-6 Washington Commanders May 14-15, 17, 21-22, 24, June 4-5, 7 June 11-13

July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET) Mid-to-late July: Training camps open

Training camps open August: Preseason games

The rest of the offseason, with the exception of the franchise tag deadline (which is the deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal with that franchise) is more up in the air at the moment. Typically, teams announce their training camp schedules in June. So, when the official dates dates become available, we'll fill them in here.