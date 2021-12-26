Through 3 Quarters

Their last head-to-head September of 2017 was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals will finish this one. It's still tight after three quarters, with Indianapolis leading 15-13.

The Colts have enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Jonathan Taylor and QB Carson Wentz. The former has picked up 100 yards on the ground on 21 carries, while the latter has passed for one TD and 152 yards on 25 attempts. Wentz has been efficient, with a passer rating of 124.30.

Arizona has been riding high on the performance of QB Kyler Murray, who has passed for one TD and 121 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 63 yards on the ground. Murray has been efficient, with a passer rating of 130.80.

Arizona hasn't lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Arizona

Current Records: Indianapolis 8-6; Arizona 10-4

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will be home for the holidays to greet the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Stadium. Indianapolis should still be feeling good after a win, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

The contest between Arizona and the Detroit Lions last week was not particularly close, with Arizona falling 30-12. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Arizona to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the game. WR Christian Kirk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught nine passes for one TD and 94 yards.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis picked up a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots last week. The Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor did his thing and rushed for one TD and 170 yards on 29 carries. That touchdown -- a 67-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The Cardinals are now 10-4 while Indianapolis sits at 8-6. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 21. Indianapolis is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 21 rushing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: NFL Network

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.