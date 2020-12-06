Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Arizona

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-4; Arizona 6-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Rams and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles won both of their matches against Arizona last season (34-7 and 31-24) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Los Angeles entered their game against the San Francisco 49ers last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 23-20 to San Francisco. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Cam Akers, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Akers' longest run was for 61 yards in the third quarter.

The Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots when they met in September of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Arizona fell in a 20-17 heartbreaker. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Arizona back was the mediocre play of QB Kyler Murray, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 170 yards passing.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Giving up four turnovers, Los Angeles had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.97

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last ten games against Arizona.