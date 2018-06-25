CBS streaming rights deal with NFL will now include games on your mobile device

When CBS kicks off its 59th season of NFL coverage in September, we'll be adding a new wrinkle: You'll be able to watch games on your favorite mobile device.

The NFL and CBS announced a new extension to their streaming deal on Monday that will allow CBS All Access subscribers to stream games on virtually any platform, including your mobile phone. Since December 2016, NFL fans subscribed to All Access have been able to stream games on devices like Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs. With the new deal, fans will also be able to use their cell phone to watch any CBS game that's airing in their local market.

Not only will fans be able to watch regular-season games on their favorite mobile device, but all CBS playoff games will also be available, including Super Bowl LIII, which we'll be airing from Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

Marc DeBevoise, the President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive, said the new deal will give NFL fans more value.

"We're very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with the NFL and give our viewers and CBS All Access subscribers the ability to stream NFL ON CBS games on mobile phones in addition to all other platforms for years to come," DeBevoise said. "This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners."

Previously, Verizon was the only provider that was allowed to stream games through a mobile device, but the telecommunications giant gave up its exclusivity in December when it signed a new deal with the NFL. With CBS now in the mobile market, the NFL's Chief Operating Officer of Media and Business, Hans Schroeder, says 2018 will mark a new era for fans.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices," Schroeder said. "The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms."

The new streaming deal runs through 2022, which aligns it with the CBS' current NFL television contract.

If you're interested in signing up for CBS All Access, you can click here for a free one-week trial. Besides the NFL, you'll also be getting thousands of television shows with your subscriptions. All Access is way ahead of the curve when it comes to providing over-the-top content (OTT) for cord-cutting viewers who still want to watch their favorite shows. There are more than 8,500 episodes available for streaming currently, including hit shows like "CSI","CSI: Miami," "Criminal Minds," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Madame Secretary."

CBS All Access also offers exclusive original series including "Star Trek: Discovery," "The Good Fight," "Strange Angel" and "No Activity."