LAS VEGAS -- Chad Johnson is in town ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, and the former star wide receiver may not be leaving Sin City anytime soon. After indicating on Instagram Wednesday that he "got a job" with the Las Vegas Raiders, Johnson and Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took to X (formerly Twitter) to echo the claim, hinting the longtime Cincinnati Bengals star will be working for the team.

"Yes, I got a job with the Raiders," Johnson initially said on Instagram Live, per Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation. "Not as a staff member but as a member of the organization. I'm not sure what it is exactly ... but I will be a part of the team and that's an amazing thing."

Johnson later claimed, alongside a photo of he and Pierce, that he's "officially a member of the Raiders coaching staff." He later joked on X that a friend of his didn't believe he "got hired," sharing screenshots of text messages in which he claims to be joining the Raiders as a coach. Pierce then chimed in with apparent confirmation, sharing Johnson's comment with a remark of his own: "Taking over the NFL with former players like 85 ... coaching up 17," alluding to Johnson working with Raiders wideout Davante Adams.

Johnson, 46, has never officially held an NFL coaching position, though he briefly assisted wide receivers at Cleveland Browns training camp back in 2016. A six-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year playing career, Johnson is part of the Bengals' Ring of Honor after totaling more than 11,000 receiving yards. He has taken up countless other endeavors since retiring, including appearing on reality TV series and attempting a professional soccer career.