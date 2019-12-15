Chargers vs. Vikings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 9-4; Los Angeles 5-8

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 20-7. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

The Vikings' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of five sacks. Leading the way was DE Danielle Hunter and his three sacks.

Last week, Los Angeles turned the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 525 yards to 252. Los Angeles claimed a resounding 45-10 victory over Jacksonville. RB Austin Ekeler had a stellar game for the Chargers as he picked up 101 yards on the ground on eight carries in addition to catching four passes for 112 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ekeler has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Minnesota going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Vikings to 9-4 and the Chargers to 5-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Chargers, they come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 209.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $209.95

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.