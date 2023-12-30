Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Atlanta 7-8, Chicago 6-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Atlanta scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Colts as the Falcons made off with a 29-10 win. The oddsmakers were on Atlanta's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Falcons' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Younghoe Koo did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in five field goals and two extra points.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to the Falcons' defense and their six sacks. In that department, Zach Harrison was the leader with two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Cardinals 27-16 on Sunday.

Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Those 112 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for him.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Chicago, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-9.

The Falcons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: the Falcons are playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Atlanta skirted past Chicago 27-24 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Falcons since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago.