The Kansas City Chiefs were able to sign quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-breaking extension, but their work is far from over. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones has made it clear that he wants a long-term contract before the start of the 2020 season, although he was franchise tagged by the Chiefs back in March. Jones even hinted at a holdout if he didn't get the kind of deal he is looking for, but there has reportedly been some movement in the right direction between the two sides.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and Jones have begun talking -- which is a big victory since it has been quiet between the two parties for months. This development likely comes at this time since the Chiefs were able to lock up Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million. While the numbers are staggering, the MVP quarterback will play out the last two years on his rookie contract -- which gives the Chiefs some flexibility in terms of cap.

The deadline for franchise tagged players to work out long-term deals is just three days away: 4 p.m. ET on July 15. After that, a tagged player can't sign an extension until after the final game of the upcoming regular season.

Jones would make $16.1 million if he plays out the 2020 season under the franchise tag. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jones believes that he is worth north of $20 million a season, which would make him among the NFL's three highest-paid interior defensive linemen. As Fowler mentions, it's unclear just how far the Chiefs are going to go in terms of Jones' price tag. According to Over The Cap, the Chiefs currently have just $6,222,787 in available cap space.

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jones has recorded 33 sacks, 136 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in 61 career regular-season games. A Pro Bowl selection for the first time last season, Jones, who tallied a career-high 15 sacks in 2018, recorded nine sacks after moving from defensive end to defensive tackle. He's established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and the Chiefs clearly would like to keep him on roster as they aim to establish a dynasty.