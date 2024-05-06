With the 2024 NFL Draft now behind us, the rookies who were selected in last month's event are starting to get acclimated to their new teams and meet their new teammates and coaches. This year's No. 28 overall pick, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, is already appreciating being teammates with one of, if not the best, quarterbacks of this generation.

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was not at rookie minicamp over the weekend, but that does not mean he isn't already connecting to his new receiver.

Worthy says he has already spoken to Mahomes, saying (via Arrowhead Pride), "I talked to him -- connected with him a little bit. He was excited about me coming into the camp."

The pass catcher added that Mahomes seems excited about having him on the team, making Worthy believe he'll be able to make a difference on the offense this season.

"It's amazing just to be able to have that quarterback that wants you," Worthy said. "That means they're obviously going to try to find a way to get you the ball and make you a part of the offense."

As one of the final picks in the first round, Worthy is happy with the team that called his name and the opportunity to play with No. 15. Being drafted by such a dominant team, means Worthy is already on a squad that is among the favorites to win it all and a lot of that dominance comes from Mahomes' approach on and off the field

"I feel like everybody would want to play for Pat, just how amazing a quarterback he is and how personal he is," Worthy said.

He has only been a Chief for a short time, but revealed that so far it has "been fun" as he learns their system. He has not been around long, but Worthy is already hitting the ground running.

"[I've been] learning the new offense and seeing how they run stuff -- and just getting the flow of things," he said.

As he prepares for his first season in the NFL, Worthy says he is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do.

"Their expectations of me were to come in willing to work," he said. "I feel like whatever they need me to do -- whatever I have to do -- I'm going to do it, just to get on the field."

In 2022, Worthy had 60 catches for 760 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns and last season he finished with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns.

Worthy's other offseason highlight, besides being drafted by the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, was setting a combine record for fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21. His record-setting dasg earned him a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.