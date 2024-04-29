Most players work their entire lives in hopes of one day being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. In order to get that gold jacket and see themselves in the Hall, they have to put in years of practices and games in order to make their mark in the league and get voted in.

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Xavier worthy had a much faster time getting into the Hall of Fame. He has not played a down in the NFL yet, but he already is featured in a display in Canton.

Worthy made himself Pro football Hall of Fame worthy when he broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine with a time of 4.21 seconds. The jersey and shoes he wore when he broke the record were sent to Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The artifacts are on display in the Hall of Fame's "Pro Football Today Gallery." This is the first time the Hall of Fame has accepted items used by a prospect at the NFL combine.

The previous 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine was set by John Ross, who ran a 4.22 in 2017.

After he set the record, Worthy said, "It's crazy. I watched the combine my whole life as a kid. Since John Ross ran that (4.22), I never thought I'd be on this stage and run that. My trainer told me to just be patient and peak at the right time. It all came at the right time. If you feel like you can do it, just do it."

The 21-year-old wide receiver out of Texas was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills to move up and select Worthy.