Xavier Worthy clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time ever at the NFL Combine -- running a 4.21 to break the mark set by John Ross in 2017. Worthy ran a 4.25 on his first attempt before attempting to go again, setting the record and making history.
"It's crazy. I watched the combine my whole life as a kid. Since John Ross ran that (4.22), I never thought I'd be on this stage and run that," Worthy told NFL Network right after his run. "My trainer told me to just be patient and peak at the right time. It all came at the right time.
"If you feel like you can do it, just do it."
Naturally, Worthy's run garnered plenty of reaction around the league. Plenty of players (current and former) praised Worthy for making history, starting with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
😂😂😂 my bad 4.22…. https://t.co/LAEvPiHNty— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 2, 2024
Mahomes joked earlier in the week regarding his 40 time and how the league always shows it, yet this was taken to a whole new level compared to Worthy.
We're really sorry about this one, @PatrickMahomes 😭 @XavierWorthy— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
For the record, Mahomes ran a 4.80 -- which is still fast.
Tyreek Hill, who says he's the fastest player in the NFL, had to chime in as well. Let's just say Hill was impressed.
4.2 is crazy sheesh— Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 2, 2024
Bijan Robinson, Jack Jones, former speedster DeSean Jackson and others also praised Worthy for his accomplishment.
It doesn’t even matter when ur poppin 4.2’s brother😳😩 https://t.co/SP5vQoMkkk— Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) March 2, 2024
4.2 💯🤣 today I’m running 22-23 mph I’m not my strongest either https://t.co/GDsxgeol6S— Jack Jones🏄🏽♂️ (@presidentjacc) March 2, 2024
Young fella @XavierWorthy got ROLLERS 🏃🏾♂️🔥🔥 😳 4:22 sheeeeeeeeesh— Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) March 2, 2024
Ouweeeeeee X!!!— Nino (@qdiggs6) March 2, 2024
Wow flying 🔥— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) March 2, 2024
NFL coaches and general managers were certainly impressed, too.
EDC's reaction to Worthy's 40 lol pic.twitter.com/FGEWR5ecXC— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024
AP's reaction to Worthy's 2nd 40 pic.twitter.com/0TzZLywPnT— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 2, 2024
Give credit to Worthy, who called his shot when he said he wanted to run a 4.2 earlier this week.
Xavier Worthy says he wants to run a "4.2" in the 40— Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 1, 2024
Then when asked if he thinks he's the fastest guy at the #NFLCombine, X answered:
"I think so"#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/4ddLKsIDIB
What does Worthy bring to an offense? He believes his explosiveness will benefit an NFL roster.
"An explosive dynamic to an offense and good vibes to the team," Worthy said earlier this week, via The Draft Network.