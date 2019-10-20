Chiefs still gathering information on Patrick Mahomes' injury, don't intend to make big move for QB

The Kansas City Chiefs are still gathering information about the extent of Patrick Mahomes' knee injury, and will not yet commit to a timetable for the return of the superstar quarterback. However, a league source indicated a four-to-six week recovery is most likely ahead.

Mahomes suffered the injury Thursday night at Denver and left the game after having his knee popped back into place after a quarterback sneak and did not return. He underwent an MRI on Friday and he and the Chiefs are seeking feedback from multiple specialists. Mahomes has been bothered by an ankle injury for several weeks as well.

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown passes last season – his first as a starter – and is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the world. His import for the Chiefs could not be higher, particularly with their defense and running game struggling much of this season. He is in line for a record-setting contract extension in the offseason, after completing the required three years before negotiations can begin, and all sides want to be as careful as possible about the situation.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, in his remarks on Friday, said the team would release more details about the injury and Mahomes' recovery once the team had amassed all of the necessary information and he discounted an initial report that Mahomes could be back in three weeks. There is not much concern about a season-ending injury at this point, the biggest development after some initial fears that there could be additional ligament damage.

Matt Moore is in line to start Week 8, with Chad Henne on target to return from injured reserve in Week 9. The Chiefs do not intend to make any big moves at the quarterback position.