Orlando Brown Jr. channeled his inner Tony Soprano following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles. Brown, a starter on the Chiefs' offensive line, tweeted a photo of the fictional mob boss following Kansas City's 38-35 victory. The tweet also included a reference to the dominant performance turned in by him and the rest of the Chiefs' offensive line against Philadelphia's formidable pass rush.

"0 sacks, put it on a f-----g T Shirt!!!!" Brown wrote.

Like Soprano, Brown and his teammates took no prisoners on Sunday night. The Eagles, who during the regular season recorded the third-most sacks of any team in NFL history, did not sack Patrick Mahomes one time. That was in stark contrast to two years ago, when Mahomes was constantly on the run during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

At the Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday, it appears the players did, in fact, "put it on a T Shirt."

Mahomes certainly took advantage of his offensive line's success on Sunday night. He went 21 of 27 while throwing three touchdown passes en route to winning his second Super Bowl MVP trophy.

"This is a historic offensive line," Brown said after the Super Bowl. "You look at what coach [Andy] Reid, [offensive line coach] Andy Heck, [offensive coordinator Eric] Bieniemy, the position they put us in up front to allow us to have the consistency that we have week after week. To be able to stand up here as a world champion, none of that is possible without everyone understanding the plan. They continue to put us in a great position, they know the type of talent they have, they know the leadership they have.

"We take a lot of pride upfront in being the source of energy and when you're coming into this game, circumstances, everything is going to be really high, it's the Super Bowl, Patrick's been dealing with an ankle injury. We knew we're were going to have to pass in certain situations. It wasn't pretty or perfect, but it was enough to win the game and that's what matters."

The line also paved the way for the Chiefs to run for 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. The biggest benefactor here was rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, who led both teams with 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Philadelphia's inability to get to Mahomes was similar to the issues the Eagles had back in their first Super Bowl. After sacking Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett eight times during their regular season meeting, the Eagles brought him down just once in Super Bowl XV. The result was an MVP performance for Plunkett, who like Mahomes on Sunday night threw for three touchdowns without an interception.

The Eagles were on the verge of becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl after recording 70 sacks in a season. Instead, the joined the 1984 Bears and 1989 Vikings as teams with 70 sacks that came up short.

