Love is going to be in the air at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and that's because the event is going to be held on Valentine's Day. The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, has revealed that the parade will be going down on Wednesday. Hosting a Chiefs Super Bowl parade is almost an annual tradition at this point for Kansas City, which is a big reason why the city was able to put things together so quickly.

The parade will kick off at noon ET and it will run for about 90 minutes. Once the parade portion of the celebration is over, the team will head to Union Station, which is where things could get wild. That's where coaches, players and other members of the organization will be giving speeches.

Patrick Mahomes is already excited about the parade, so you can bet he's going to have something to say when it's time to give a speech.

Here's what you need to know if you want to watch at home:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wednesday, Feb. 14 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Local TV: KSHB 41 in Kansas City

The one thing everyone is wondering is whether Taylor Swift is going to be there with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. With the parade being on Valentine's Day, you'd have to think Swift wants to attend, but it's unclear if she's going to make it and that's mostly because she'll be resuming her "Eras Tour" on Friday in Melbourne, Australia.

From a logistical standpoint, she can make it happen, but it won't be easy. On the way to the Super Bowl, she flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles before flying to Las Vegas. If we assume that she does the same thing -- she flies from Kansas City to L.A. before flying to Melbourne -- she'd need to be on a flight from K.C. to L.A. almost as soon as the parade ends.

A nonstop flight from LAX to Melbourne takes 16 hours, so if she were to leave LAX at 8 p.m. PT on Wednesday, that would put her in Australia at 7 a.m. local time on FRIDAY and then she'd only have 11 hours to prepare for her concert, which starts at 6 p.m.

So it's possible, but maybe not practical.

One other thing to keep in mind is that the city manager in Kansas City, Brian Platt, sounds slightly concerned about how much security it will take to keep everyone safe if Swift shows up.

"That's gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with -- the crowds and all that sort of thing," Platt told KCUR.org in Kansas City.

Platt even hinted that his people might have told Swift's camp that it might be in everyone's best interest if Taylor doesn't go.

"I can't confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us," Platt said.

It's possible that Swift could be at the parade, but it seems more likely that she'll spend Valentine's morning with Kelce before jetting off to Australia when the parade starts.

If you're wondering whether Kelce will be making his way to Australia for one of Swift's seven concerts in the country, Kelce didn't rule it out when he was asked about it at Super Bowl Opening Night.

"I'm not planning anything after this Super Bowl, I'm focused on this game right now," Kelce said, before adding, "but I'd love to experience down under, for sure."

Kelce and Swift might not be together for the parade, but that sounds like a guy who plans on visiting Australia at some point. Swift has three concerts in Melbourne this month (Feb. 16-18) before making her way to Sydney for four more (Feb. 23-26).

