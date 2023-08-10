The Kansas City Chiefs have some openings available at wide receiver, thanks to the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster and the early training camp injury to Kadarius Toney. Enter Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, two young wide receivers set for expanded roles in the offense.

Moore didn't get much playing time as a rookie last season, but offensive coordinator Matt Nagy reveals that will change in 2023.

"I think growth within the system of being able to play fast because he [Moore] knows where to go," Nagy said to Chiefs reporters this week. "He's had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he'll get more opportunities and I think he'll do well."

Moore did start three games for the Chiefs last season, catching 22 passes for 250 yards and zero touchdowns. His first career touchdown came in Super Bowl LVII, his lone catch of the game in the fourth quarter of a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs didn't use Moore much last season, as he only played 29% of the snaps while getting acclimated to the offense.

Skyy Moore KC • WR • #24 TAR 33 REC 22 REC YDs 250 REC TD 0 FL 3 View Profile

"It's just very detailed," Moore said. "Coach [Andy] Reid wants you to be in a specific spot, in a specific alignment, so everything -- it might not be as detailed as the offense you're coming from so that's what probably makes it the most complicated."

With a year under his belt, Moore feels more comfortable in the offense and ready to get increased targets this season. The Chiefs are banking on the former second-round pick to become a vital part of the passing game in Year 2. In fact, Moore has been working with the first team in every 2-WR set since the start of training camp, according to the Kansas City Star.

"It's just like I got that year of experience, so I feel like (there are) certain things that I already know," Moore said. "I went through a whole season like I shouldn't have to get coached on where to align or where to -- like anything that happens before the snap, I don't need to get coached up on.

"It's more like how do I beat the guy, instead of what route are we running."

As a potential starter in the Chiefs' potent offense, Moore has a chance to put up some serious numbers with Patrick Mahomes under center.