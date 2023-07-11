The Kansas City Chiefs are once again atop the NFL world, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. It was the third highest-scoring Super Bowl of all-time, and the first where both teams scored at least 35 points. There were also some family ties in this championship game, as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce became the first brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl.

While Travis was the victor in the battle of the brothers, there's no denying his win was a bittersweet moment. During an appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Kelce was asked to describe how it felt to beat his brother on the biggest stage of them all.

"It was weird, man. It was weird," Kelce said. "It was a weird feeling, it was like ... getting the second one was like, 'This is me! I am him! I do this! This is what I f*****g do!' And then you see your brother and you're like, 'F**k I just took that opportunity away from him.' You know how he feels. Because I lost a f*****g Super Bowl, and that s**t sucks. Going into the Tampa Bay Super Bowl, that s**t was the worst feeling ever."

As he mentioned, Kelce's last Super Bowl appearance ended in heartbreak, as his Chiefs were downed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, 31-9. In Super Bowl LVII, Kelce led Kansas City with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. He became the first tight end in NFL history to lead the Super Bowl winner in receiving yards twice, and passed Rob Gronkowski for the second-most receiving touchdowns in playoff history (16).

Kelce has been the best tight end in the NFL for years now even at the age of 33, and he gives credit to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for helping him evolve the position to where it is now.

"Dude he's switched the entire position," Kelce said. "I mean, my job in the offense isn't just to be a typical tight end. He evolved this thing. It was when I first got there, like my first probably five, six years I was an in-line blocker, doing a lot of the full 'Y tight end' stuff in base game plans. And now, it's just evolved into a completely different offense because of a guy named Patrick Mahomes, but also because I can do more stuff and kind of affect the perimeter a little bit different."