Chiefs unexpectedly had to re-sod field for AFC title game after 10 inches of snow last week
Last week's Colts vs. Chiefs game was played in the snow
During the divisional round of the this year's playoffs, we had ourselves a snow game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts squared off at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was snowing pretty much all day.
The snow didn't appear to affect the actual quality of play too much, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid did have to admonish fans who threw snowball onto the field. (The inclement weather pushed the over-under total for the game way down and the under still ended up hitting anyway.)
By the time the snow was done falling in Kansas City, the area around Arrowhead ended up getting around 10 inches of powder. Because there was so much snow, the Chiefs' grounds crew ended up having to unexpectedly re-sod the field for this weekend's AFC title game against the Patriots, which is a rematch of a game the two teams played in New England earlier this year. You can stream the game on CBS All Access.
The field has already been re-sodded, and it looks good.
That's a ready-to-play football field, one that is suitable for some title game action! It's expected to be frigidly cold in Kansas City once again this weekend, but cold weather is pretty normal for late January. Having the field be in poor condition would have been another story, and thankfully we won't have to deal with that on Sunday night.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seahawks to reportedly sign Paxton Lynch
The Seahawks are bringing in some help behind Russell Wilson
-
NFL Playoffs expert picks, parlay
R.J. White drove deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years
-
Rams DC on son: Hire him, he knows McVay
While it might not be enough to get him hired, Wes should expect to get lined up for head-coaching...
-
Saints' Kamara collects trash on off-day
Kamara and the Saints have Tuesdays off, and they have their rituals
-
J.J. Watt had postseason knee surgery
Watt is coming off a terrific season and the injury is not considered serious
-
Championship week NFL odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC title games 10,000 times with surprising...