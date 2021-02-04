The 2021 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Sportsbooks have already taken heavy action on Super Bowl prop bets, with millions more expected to be bet in the leadup to kickoff. Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl and is gunning for his seventh Lombardi Trophy. He's listed at +200 to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award in the latest 2021 Super Bowl player props from William Hill Sportsbook.

With other stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, Brady will have to put up gaudy numbers and the Buccaneers will likely need to win for that Super Bowl prop to pay off. But with hundreds of Chiefs vs. Buccaneers props to choose from, which 2021 Super Bowl odds can you target for value? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers



McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: Hunt is picking Mahomes to lead the game in passing and Hill to lead in receiving yards for a combo that pays +250. The first time these two teams met back in Week 12, Mahomes threw for 462 yards (117 more than Brady), while Hill had a career-high 269 receiving yards (163 more than anybody else on the field).

"Mahomes and Hill go together like peanut butter and jelly," Hunt told SportsLine. "With the expectation of Hill generating chunk plays out of the backfield, this pick seems like a no-brainer."

