With plenty of ways to bet the big game, professional and amateur bettors alike are scouring the latest 2021 Super Bowl prop bets in search of an edge. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have exciting offenses loaded with playmakers, but does that mean you should load up on overs as you make your 2021 Super Bowl prop picks? Or should your 2021 Super Bowl betting strategy involve exploiting the unders?

The latest Super Bowl 55 prop lines list Tom Brady as the 2-1 favorite to register the first turnover, with Mahomes at 5-2 and the two starting running backs listed at 15-1. Should you go against the grain with your 2021 Super Bowl props? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, SportsLine's team of experts have evaluated the NFL player props and locked in their top 30 2021 Super Bowl prop picks. You can only see them here.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers



McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: Tierney is backing Hill as the 2021 Super Bowl MVP at 12-1. Hill matched his career-high with 87 receptions this season and turned that into 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdown catches. He also added 13 carries for 123 yards and two more scores. His ability to strike with a game-changing play makes him a serious threat to put up the numbers that can pry the MVP out of the quarterback's hands.

In Week 12 when the Chiefs visited the Buccaneers, Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. "Coach Andy Reid finds creative ways to get Hill the ball," Tierney told SportsLine. "A wide receiver, Julian Edelman, accepted the Super Bowl MVP award two years ago. Mostly, it's a quarterback honor, but the odds for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are too short."

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, SportsLine's elite NFL experts also pounded props with big plus-money payouts, including a prop with a monumental 100-1 payout. Check out the top Super Bowl prop bets from SportsLine's proven NFL experts before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Super Bowl LV prop bets should you target? And which prop would bring a massive 100-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from a team of Vegas insiders with decades of experience crushing the NFL.