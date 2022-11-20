The Los Angeles Chargers haven't had wide receiver Mike Williams for the last two games, but have been without Keenan Allen for the majority of the season. Both have practiced on a limited basis ahead of the team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but should you consider either when building your NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Chargers? Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert finished with just 196 passing yards last Sunday against San Francisco, and DeAndre Carter was the team's top receiver with 64 yards and a touchdown.

When the Chargers and Chiefs played in Week 2, Herbert torched Kansas City's defense for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Will he be able to duplicate that success on Sunday, or should you look elsewhere for value in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chargers vs. Chiefs and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In a 27-17 win against the Jaguars last week, Mahomes completed 74.29% of his passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 39 yards in the victory.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards this season with 2,936, as well as touchdown passes with 25. In eight career games against the Chargers, Mahomes has completed 62.89% of his passes for 2,062 yards with 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions. In Kansas City's first game against Los Angeles this year, Mahomes finished with 235 passing yards, two scores and no turnovers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney. Mecole Hardman was already carrying an abdomen injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocols after a brutal hit in last week's win against Jacksonville. That should open things up for Toney, who had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, as well as two carries for 33 yards in Week 10.

Since his debut wtih the Chiefs, he has caught 6-of-7 passes, and he played on 44% of the Chiefs offensive snaps against the Jaguars. He also stepped in as Kansas City's punt returner last week, and he'll be a threat to return one for a TD against the Chargers, who average the fifth-lowest yards per punt this season (43.5). The Chiefs have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, and with plenty of volume up for grabs on Sunday night, Toney should feast. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Chiefs

