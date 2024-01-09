The third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest to become the first repeat champion in nearly two decades when they host the sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins in an AFC playoff matchup during 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday. Kansas City (11-6) won its second Super Bowl championship in four years last season and will try to be the first team since the New England Patriots (2003-04) to capture back-to-back titles. Miami (11-6), which hasn't won the Super Bowl since the 1973 campaign, is seeking its first playoff victory since defeating Indianapolis in the 2000 wild-card round.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Dolphins vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Dolphins and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Dolphins spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Dolphins over/under: 44 points

Chiefs vs. Dolphins money line: Kansas City -184, Miami +152

KC: Chiefs are 4-4 against the spread at home this season

MIA: Dolphins are 1-5 ATS as underdogs this campaign

Chiefs vs. Dolphins picks: See picks here

Why the Chiefs can cover

Many of Kansas City's starters will be well-rested as, with its eighth straight AFC West title and the third seed in the conference already locked up, they sat out the team's 13-12 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale. One of those starters was Patrick Mahomes, who finished sixth in the NFL with 4,183 passing yards and eighth with 27 touchdown tosses. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is looking to notch his 12th career postseason victory and pass Aaron Rodgers for most among active quarterbacks.

Another player that was rested in Week 18 was Mahomes' favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old Kelce hauled in 93 passes for 984 yards, ending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons at seven, and five touchdowns in 15 games. The Chiefs lost all three of their previous playoff meetings with the Dolphins but have won four straight regular-season matchups, including a 21-14 triumph in Germany in Week 9. See which team to pick here.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami has been inundated with injuries of late but expect to have at least two offensive players back for Saturday's contest. Despite missing the last two regular-season games, running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) led the NFL with 18 touchdown runs and was 10th with 1,012 rushing yards - both career highs. The 31-year-old, who also had three TD receptions, ran for at least two scores in six of his 15 outings and had 85 yards and a touchdown in the Week 9 encounter with Kansas City.

Wideout Jaylen Waddle also sat out the last two games with an ankle injury and missed three overall this campaign but still posted his third straight 1,000-yard season since being selected sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old made 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four TDs. Fellow receiver Tyreek Hill makes his first appearance in Kansas City since being traded by the Chiefs in March 2022 after leading the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 scoring receptions this campaign. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Dolphins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 45 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Chiefs, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.