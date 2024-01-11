The sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins will try to bounce back from a disappointing end to the regular season when they visit the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC playoff matchup on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Miami (11-6) was trounced by top-seeded Baltimore in Week 17 and lost to Buffalo at home last Sunday in a showdown for the AFC East crown. The reigning Super Bowl champion, Kansas City (11-6) captured its eighth consecutive AFC West title this season and has won 10 of its last 12 postseason contests.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Dolphins vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Dolphins and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Dolphins spread: Kansas City -4.5

Chiefs vs. Dolphins over/under: 44 points

Chiefs vs. Dolphins money line: Kansas City -226, Miami +184

KC: Chiefs are 4-4 against the spread at home this season

MIA: Dolphins are 1-5 ATS as underdogs this campaign

Why the Chiefs can cover

Despite having a suspect receiving corps, Kansas City was sixth in the NFL in passing offense this season with an average of 246.4 yards and ninth in total offense at 351.3 yards per game. Tight end Travis Kelce was given the day off for the Chiefs' 13-12 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale but still finished with 93 receptions, 984 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Wideout Rashee Rice, who hauled in 79 passes for 938 yards and a team-high seven TDs, missed the contest with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable to face the Dolphins.

Regardless of who is running routes, Kansas City always is dangerous with Patrick Mahomes running the offense. The 28-year-old owns an 11-3 postseason record since taking over as the Chiefs' No. 1 quarterback in 2018, including a 9-2 mark at Arrowhead. Mahomes, who was sixth in the league with 4,183 passing yards and eighth with 27 TD tosses, is looking to join Tom Brady (19) as the only signal-callers with at least 10 playoff wins in one stadium and hopes to tie the future Hall-of-Famer for most postseason victories before celebrating his 30th birthday.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami gave Buffalo a run for its money during Super Wild Card Weekend last year, dropping a 34-31 decision on the road with Skylar Thompson at quarterback in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. The 25-year-old Hawaiian is healthy for this matchup after leading the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and finishing tied for fifth with 29 touchdown tosses. Tagovailoa posted five 300-yard passing performances this season and failed to throw a TD pass in just one of his 17 outings.

Tagovailoa guides a unit that led the league in both total offense (401.3 yards) and passing (265.5) while ranking second in scoring (29.2 points) and sixth in rushing (135.8 yards). He has one of the best receiving duos in the NFL at his disposal in former Chief Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the biggest scoring threat on the ground Raheem Mostert. Hill had league-high totals of 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches, Waddle racked up 1,014 receiving yards and Mostert recorded an NFL-best 18 TD runs after amassing a total of 14 over his first eight seasons in the league. Waddle (ankle) and Mostert (knee/ankle) both missed the last two regular-season games, but coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic both will play Saturday.

