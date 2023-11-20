Monday Night Football features a rematch of last season's Super Bowl. This year, the Eagles (8-1) have the best record in the NFC and the Chiefs (7-2) have the best record in the AFC heading into their Monday Night Football showdown to wrap up the Week 11 NFL schedule. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. Could there be similar offensive fireworks when they meet in Kansas City as bettors place Monday Night Football NFL player props?

Patrick Mahomes is sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (271.3) and Jalen Hurts is ninth at 260.8, so there could be opportunities to hit more overs in Monday Night Football NFL prop bets. Hurts had the stronger individual statistical performance in Super Bowl LVII, throwing for 304 yards and rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns. How should that February performance impact how you view him when making Week 11 Monday Night Football player props? Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football in Week 11 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 365 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chiefs vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Eagles vs. Chiefs prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Kansas City vs. Philadelphia here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After analyzing Eagles vs. Chiefs and examining the dozens of NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown goes over 85.5 receiving yards. Brown had his NFL-record six straight games with at least 125 receiving yards snapped in the Eagles' last game against Dallas. He still hauled in seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown and is averaging 111.7 yards per game this season. Brown had a big performance against Kansas City in last year's Super Bowl, recording 96 yards on six receptions with a touchdown.

His chemistry with Hurts has risen to a new level this season. The two still formed a top duo in the NFL last season, with Brown averaging 88 yards per game in their first year together. This year, Brown is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,005), eighth in receptions (67) and 11th in targets (92). This game has high implications with both teams trying to hold onto the best record in their conferences, but it undoubtedly means a little more to the Eagles after losing a close contest to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The model projects Brown to record 109 yards, safely placing him above the current prop total of 85.5 and making it one of the 4-star plays on Monday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has nine other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Eagles vs. Chiefs prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 365 top-rated picks this season.