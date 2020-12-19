The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Chiefs are 12-1 overall and 7-0 on the road, while New Orleans is 10-3 overall and 5-1 at home. Kansas City has clinched the AFC West title. The Saints have clinched a playoff berth and can wrap up the NFC South title with a win.

Chiefs vs. Saints spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Saints over-under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +130, Kansas City -150

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints +3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Chiefs

Kansas City beat Miami 33-27 in Week 14, The Chiefs have won eight consecutive games, the fifth-longest winning streak in franchise history. Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 393 yards and 2 TDs vs. three INTs last week. He only had two INTs prior to the Miami game. Mahomes has 315-plus yards in six straight games, tied for the longest streak in NFL history. He is aiming for his ninth game in a row with a 90-plus rating. Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,208 pass yards and is the third quarterback in NFL history with 4,000-plus passing yards in three of his first four seasons.

Tyreek Hill had 79 yards and a TD catch and rushed for a 32-yard TD last week, his 14th-career game with two TDs, tied for second-most by a wide receiver in his first five seasons in NFL history. Hill is tied for the NFL lead with 14 receiving TDs. Travis Kelce is aiming for his third game in a row with eight catches, 125 yards and a TD catch. He has 100-plus yards in five of his past six games. Kelce leads all tight ends with 90 catches and 1,250 yards and is tied for the lead with nine TDs.

What you need to know about the Saints

The Saints saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end as they were upset by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21. The loss was the first as a starter for Taysom Hill, who filled in for the past four games for Drew Brees. Hill was sacked five times and the Saints failed to gain 100 yards rushing. Brees (ribs) is expected to return vs. Kansas City.

Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. Emmanuel Sanders had his fourth TD catch of the season last week. Alvin Kamara had seven receptions and 94 scrimmage yards with a rushing TD last week. He has seven TDs (six rushing) in his past six games and is aiming for his third game in a row with a rushing TD. Kamara ranks third in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,422) and is tied for third in scrimmage TDs (14). He leads all running backs with 77 receptions and can become the third running back in NFL history with four seasons of 80-plus catches.

How to make Chiefs vs. Saints picks

