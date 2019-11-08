Chiefs vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven projection model

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Kansas City is 6-3 overall and 4-0 on the road. Kansas City is 5-4 against the spread this season and is averaging 390.8 yards per game on offense, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Tennessee, meanwhile, is 4-5 against the spread but is giving up just 18.3 points per game on defense. Kansas City is favored by six-points in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds, while the Over-Under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Chiefs vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The Titans suffered a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 30-20. The Chiefs were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last week, winning 26-23.

The model has taken into account that the Titans suffered a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 30-20. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 27-of-39 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Tannehill also scored a touchdown on the ground, his first rushing touchdown of the season. Running back Derrick Henry continued his strong 2019 campaign, rushing 13 times for 63 yards and a score.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last week, winning 26-23. Running back Damien Williams was sensational for Kansas City, recording 12 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also had a strong showing against the Vikings, securing six catches for 140 yards and a score.

Kansas City enters Sunday's showdown averaging over 300 yards per game through the air. However, despite a strong passing attack, the Chiefs have struggled to find a consistent running game, averaging just 90.1 yards per game on the ground. However, Tennessee just allowed two rushing touchdowns to the Panthers last week and is giving up an average of 236.3 yards per game through the air, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

