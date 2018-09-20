Cleveland vs. N.Y. Jets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Browns vs. Jets football game

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Cleveland 0-1-1; N.Y. Jets 1-1

What to Know

The Jets will challenge Cleveland on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

If the Jets were riding high off their 48-17 takedown of Detroit two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Jets fell to Miami 20-12 last week. The Jets got a solid performance out of Sam Darnold, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was close but not close enough as they fell 21-18 to New Orleans.

Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. The Jets defense got after the quarterback against Miami to the tune of 4 sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
  • Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Browns are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jets.

Last season, Cleveland was 4-12-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they were 8-6-2 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Cleveland Browns 14 vs. New York Jets 17
  • 2016 - Cleveland Browns 28 vs. New York Jets 31
  • 2015 - New York Jets 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
