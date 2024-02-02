Gardner Minshew's career so far has been unique, filled with backup roles, shining moments, cutoff jean shorts and a mania surrounding his name. The quarterback has certainly gone through ups and downs in different roles on various teams, from being named Offensive Rookie of the Month to being benched not long after.

He began the 2023 season as the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, behind Anthony Richardson, but got the starting job after the rookie went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. In 13 starts, 17 games total, Minshew had a 62.2 completion percentage, with 3,305 yards, 15 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and nine interceptions, a performance that earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl Games.

Minshew discussed his journey from second-stringer to Pro Bowler, the Colts first since Andrew Luck went in 2018, saying (via NFL.com), "Right? Right? Anything can happen, man."

The 27-year-old gave credit to his teammates and coaches for their role in his success.

"Just super grateful, man. Had a lot of good people around me this year. Loved it, man. Just super proud of the season we had, the work we put in and, man, just loved the guys we had and wish it would've never ended," he said.

Richardson is set to return as the Colts starter and Minshew is a free agent, with an uncertain future. When asked where he believes he will be playing next season, Minshew said it not in his hands.

"Ain't no tellin' man, ain't no tellin'," Minshew said on what's ahead. "That's something they gotta tell me, that free agency stuff."

Minshew's career began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was in 2019 and 2020, before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played in 2021 and 2022 and finally landing with the Colts in 2023. In Indy, he worked with head coach Shane Steichen, who was his offensive coordinator in Philly.

"So comfortable with Shane. The open communication the whole time, just really loved Shane and playing for him," Minshew said.

The former sixth-round pick has moved around a lot in his career and he could be on the move again. While he admits staying put would eventually be nice, for now he will go where they need him.

"I'm a ramblin' man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we're gonna keep on rollin'," Minshew said.

In his career, Minshew has a 15-22 record as a starter, with a 62.6 completion percentage, 9,937 yards 59 passing touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 621 rushing yards and and five touchdowns on the ground. Minshew will likely find himself in a backup role, but where that will be is unknown to everyone, including the quarterback himself.