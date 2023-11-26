Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to get back in the win column on Sunday when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on CBS and Paramount+. The Bucs are 4-6 on the season after dropping five of their last six games, including a 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor and the Colts come out of their bye week at an even 5-5 on the season after winning two straight heading into the break. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Colts

Colts vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Colts vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Buccaneers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Colts vs. Buccaneers, the model is picking Under 45.5 points to be scored. Indianapolis could have the upper hand on the ground if Jonathan Taylor finds his stride in Week 12, but he isn't expected to light up the scoreboard given how the Colts' ground game has looked so far this season. Gardner Minshew has the advantage of having two weeks to prepare for this game, although he has been inconsistent.

Mayfield has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to work with going up against a subpar Colts pass defense, but also hasn't been reliable. Plus, the Buccaneers will be playing their third road game in four weeks.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS