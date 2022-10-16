The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) both have a chance to take command of the AFC South. Those teams will meet in Indianapolis as part of the Week 6 NFL schedule Sunday on Paramount+. Indianapolis has been struggling on offense and will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis will face a stern test against a Jacksonville defense that has given up 13 or fewer points in three of its four games this season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Colts vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Colts vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Colts vs. Jags, the model is picking Indianapolis to cover the spread. It's been a slower than anticipated start to the season for Indianapolis, but the Colts have a few factors working in their favor.

The Colts have largely played well at home this season. They beat the Chiefs outright, and while they lost to the Titans, they finished that game extremely strong and out-gained Tennessee significantly in total yardage.

SportsLine's model has Indianapolis running for well over 100 yards in this one, while quarterback Matt Ryan gets a lot of help from receivers Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce as he pushes for 250 yards through the air. Indianapolis covers well over 50% of the time, making them the value play for Colts vs. Jaguars bets.

